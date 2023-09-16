Watch more videos on Shots!

The Blues boss has made two changes to the side that beat Peterborough 3-1 last time out.

But that latter selection has left many supporters on Twitter asking one simple thing: Where’s Saydee?

The News understands the forward picked up an injury in training and hasn’t trained all week, leaving many dismayed as Pompey look to maintain their unbeaten start to the season at Pride Park.

@gemmaraggett, @CallumDowst, @cake_louie, @fm_researcher, @CharleyShipp, @F1_Tommo and @debojono were among the masses asking where the 21-year-old former Bournemouth and Shrewsbury frontman was.

@PeanutPompey wrote: ‘Saydee is a big miss for us. We do lack a bit of muscle. His work rate and ability to hold onto the ball has been great. A real shame he has a knock as this is the type of game that would suit him.’

Meanwhile, @callum070501 commented: ‘No Saydee=no goals’.

Saydee has managed just one goal in eight appearances for the Blues following his summer arrival.