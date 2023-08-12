News you can trust since 1877
These members of the Fratton faithful all say same thing as latest Portsmouth starting XI is named

Sections of Pompey fans on social media have been left stunned by Kusini Yengi’s absence from the starting XI for today’s League One trip to Leyton Orient.
By Mark McMahon
Published 12th Aug 2023, 14:20 BST- 2 min read

Many believed the Aussie was worthy of a place in John Mousinho’s line up for the trip to Brisbane Road following three goals in his two appearances for the club.

Yet the 24-year-old has to make do with a place on the bench against the O’s.

Mousinho has made eight changes to the side that beat Forest Green Rovers in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday night – a game Yengi registered a double in.

Most Popular

There’s also three changes to the team that drew 1-1 with Bristol Rovers on the opening day of the League One season, with Ryley Towler and Anthony Scully missing out and Tom Lowery injured. They’ve been replaced by Conor Shaughnessy, Abu Kamara and Christian Saydee respectively as a change in formation is also expected (4-2-3-1).

SEE ALSO: 'Look, if you want a hat-trick' - Portsmouth boss John Mousinho reveals what he said to Kusini Yengi and why he substituted two-goal hero against Forest Green

Yet finding no place to accommodate Yengi has come as a suprise.

Here’s what fans on Twitter have been saying.

Kusini Yengoi has to make do with a place on the bench todayKusini Yengoi has to make do with a place on the bench today
Kusini Yengoi has to make do with a place on the bench today
@Perry1898_: What’s Yengi got to do to keep his spot in the team like.

@Underwood199520: Harsh on Yengi.

@MrMattPenny: Tbf, Yengi deserved to start. Not shocked about Towler though. Also, what happened to Swanson???

@jackfurlongg: No Yengi or Sparkes is very disappointing.

@MattPerks3: Start Yengi.

@jackfurlongg: The cheek to not start Yengi or Robertson at a stadium named Brisbane Road is something else.

@Greg_AMS: Why no Yengi??!

@AshleyDonald089: Bishop better start scoring or Yengi should start.

@Will_Mason7: I would of started yengi!!

@Dan23934245: Yengi bench??????

