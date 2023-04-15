The Blues boss has made three changes to the side that drew 0-0 with Morecambe last time out.

In come Connor Ogilvie, Joe Pigott and Reeco Hackett, with Denver Hume, Dane Scarlett and Tom Lowery heading the other direction.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Only Scarlett, though, makes the bench, with no sign of Hume or Lowery in the match-day squad.

Tom Lowery had started the past three games for Pompey

And that’s left many fearing that the latter, who missed a large chunk of the season with a hamstring problem, might have picked up another injury.

There might only be five games left of the season, but there’s hope the midfielder will be back soon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here’s a selection of the views shared on Twitter.

@gemmaraggett: Where’s Lowery?? Please don't say he's injured again.

@Iain_Macdonald7: Did we break Lowery again?

@Andrewmmartin17: So Lowery done for season?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

@pfczak2: Lowery?

@Pompey_1898: Lowery injured again. Brilliant.