These Portsmouth fans all ask same thing as key player not in team for Shrewsbury game
These Pompey fans on social media are asking the same thing after John Mousinho named his starting XI for today’s game at Shrewsbury.
In come Connor Ogilvie, Joe Pigott and Reeco Hackett, with Denver Hume, Dane Scarlett and Tom Lowery heading the other direction.
Only Scarlett, though, makes the bench, with no sign of Hume or Lowery in the match-day squad.
And that’s left many fearing that the latter, who missed a large chunk of the season with a hamstring problem, might have picked up another injury.
There might only be five games left of the season, but there’s hope the midfielder will be back soon.
Here’s a selection of the views shared on Twitter.
@gemmaraggett: Where’s Lowery?? Please don't say he's injured again.
@Iain_Macdonald7: Did we break Lowery again?
@Andrewmmartin17: So Lowery done for season?
@pfczak2: Lowery?
@Pompey_1898: Lowery injured again. Brilliant.
@Aaron25650310: Lowery and Hume Injured?