‘They celebrated in there like they’ve been promoted' - Wycombe boss on Portsmouth defeat

That was the view of Chairboys boss Gareth Ainsworth, who rued the missed chances he felt proved costly as his side fell to a 1-0 loss to Danny Cowley’s men.

Cowley’s side picked up a big three points against the high-flying side, despite having a host of players missing through injury and international duty.

Pompey had to withstand periods of pressure, as the side relegated from the Championship last season posed a physical threat and pummelled the visiting box with balls.

The Blues stood firm, however, to pick up a big three points and a result which represents a high-water mark of Cowley’s’ reign.

Ainsworth felt the visiting dressing room showed what the result meant to them, with their exuberant celebrations after the game.

He told the Bucks Free Press: ‘For a club like Portsmouth to come here and do that to us, shows how much respect we’ve got.

Wycombe Wanderers manager Gareth Ainsworth Pic: Leila Coker/PA Wire.

‘They’ve celebrated in their dressing room like they’ve been promoted, never mind winning 1-0 today, and that’s all respect to Wycombe Wanderers, so fair play to them.

‘They’ve come here and did a job, even though I thought we were better in spells.

‘Sometimes you have got to take that on the chin and give credit to Danny and Nicky.

‘There are teams in this league that are tough, but, we will win games and score goals.

‘We just need to take our chances.’

One of the game’s big talking points was Pompey’s first-half penalty appeal being ignored moments before the home side were awarded a spot kick, which Alex Bass saved.

Louis Thompson was challenged by Jordan Obita in the box but referee Neil Hair waved play on, just before a spot kick was given as Sean Raggett and Anis Mehmeti collided.

Ainsworth felt Pompey were unlucky not to get the penalty, although he felt his side were also hard done by refereeing decisions.

He added: ‘For me, I think there was another penalty for us, and the referee doesn’t give it because he’s already given us one, and he didn’t give them one.

‘I think theirs is a penalty, I think ours is a penalty and I think there was another one for us in there.

‘Referees think that because they have given us one, they can’t give us two.

‘And I don’t know how the challenge on Brandon Hanlan on the edge of the box wasn’t given.’

