The Blues this morning boasted 23 players for training ahead of Wednesday’s encounter at Plymouth (7,45pm), ensuring that is likely to go ahead.

Their number included those who have now recovered from Covid – plus the returning Clark Robertson, Louis Thompson and Ryan Tunnicliffe.

Skipper Robertson has missed the Blues’ last 20 matches, while Tunnicliffe has been sidelined since the end of October.

Meanwhile, Thompson hasn’t featured since November with a hip problem.

However, all are now back training – with a first-team target date of early 2022.

Cowley told The News: ‘We had Louis Thompson, Ryan Tunnicliffe and Clark Robertson all back on the grass today training.

‘That's a huge positive and we are hoping to see them back on the pitch in the coming games.

Pompey skipper Clark Robertson is back training after being injured since mid-September. Picture:: Jason Brown

‘With Ryan and Clark in particular, they’ve been out for a significant period and feel like new signings for us. That will give the group a real lift.

‘The three of them are in different places, but are back in training. Not all are full training, but certainly on the upward curve and on that path towards playing games.

‘The treatment room has nearly cleared up. For the first time we had a group of 23 training today, we couldn’t have dreamt of that a few weeks ago.

‘We’re moving in the right direction and they’ll be back early in the new year, the sooner the better.

‘It’s a massive positive for everybody connected to the club.’

Jayden Reid remains sidelined with the cruciate knee ligament injury he sustained in July during a pre-season friendly at Luton.

He has long been pencilled in for a return in the summer of 2022, with the serious nature of the injury ruling him out of a comeback this term.

Elsewhere, Jay Mingi has been receiving treatment on the hamstring problem which has ruled him out of the last few games for loan club Maidenhead.

Although Lee Brown is closing in on a return from the hamstring problem aggravated in the FA Cup against Harrogate Town.

