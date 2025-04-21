Callum Lang has been named on Pompey’s bench against Watford this afternoon. Picture: Getty Images | Getty Images

Pompey have sprung a surprise by naming Callum Lang on their bench against Watford.

John Mousinho’s men could clinch Championship survival if they win this afternoon - or results elsewhere go in their favour.

And his squad for the Fratton Park clash has been bolstered by the return of joint-top scorer Lang.

The 10-goal attacker had initially been ruled out for the season after tearing his hamstring at Oxford United in February.

Yet he’s been named among the substitutes for today’s Watford fixture - along with another returning favourite in Conor Shaughnessy.

Shaughnessy hasn’t featured since February, when he tore his hamstring during a 2-1 victory over Cardiff, but is also back today, despite Mousinho having previously played down his involvement.

They replace Zak Swanson and Harvey Blair on the bench for the only changes to the 20-man squad which was on duty for the Good Friday triumph at Norwich.

Unsurprisingly, Mousinho has named an unchanged starting XI, with hat-trick hero Colby Bishop given the green light following a knock to the knee.

He was forced off in the 75th minute of the 5-3 win at Carrow Road, with Kusini Yengi replacing him.

Subs: Archer, Shaughnessy, Pack, Yengi, Saydee, Bramall, Dozzell, Devlin, Lang.