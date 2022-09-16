It’s second versus third in League One on Saturday with the Pilgrims venturing to Fratton Park for an intriguing encounter.

Steven Schumacher’s men suffered heartbreak on the final day of last term when they missed out on the play-offs at the death, following a 5-0 home hammering at the hands of MK Dons.

Irrespective of that devastating result which condemned them to seventh, they have started the 2022-23 campaign strongly, with six wins from eight league matches.

And Cowley has spoken of his admiration for the team residing one place and two points behind the Blues.

He told The News: ‘Since the long trip home from Burton on Tuesday night, we’ve been able to have a good look at Plymouth.

‘They are a really good team. Last year they got 80 points and somehow missed out on the play-offs on the final day of the season.

‘That must have been really tough for them to take, but it shows what a strong group they are considering the way they have responded this season with no hangover.

Danny Cowley has praised Saturday's opponents Plymouth after overcoming their play-off agony last season. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

‘They have attacked the season, had a really good start, won the last four games, beating Oxford United, Derby, Bolton and Forest Green, some really good teams, and playing in a really good way.

‘They’ve tweaked their formation slightly, last year was more of a 3-5-2, whereas this year is 3-4-3.

‘Sometimes you see the ambition of the club, not just in the players they have recruited – and they have recruited really well – but also in the way they have kept their best players.

‘They are a good team, probably even better than this time last year, so we anticipate a really tough challenge.’

Schumacher took over the Home Park reins in December 2021 following Ryan Lowe’s departure for Championship Preston.

The Blues’ head coach added: ‘Steven has done a fantastic job, he is somebody we know well – we did our pro-licence with him - and he has done a brilliant job.

‘Firstly he was assistant manager and then stepped up as manager when Ryan Lowe went to Preston.

‘I see a team that have got real rhythm, that play in a way which really suits the players he has at his disposal, and carry a real threat on transition as well.