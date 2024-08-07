Alex Robertson’s move to Cardiff City has been confirmed, with the midfielder revealing it’s the ‘right place to be’ as he looks to move his career forward.

The 21-year-old has signed a four-year deal with the Bluebirds, after they agreed a fee for his services with Manchester City believed to be just shy of £1m - which could rise to £3m if all add-on criteria is met. It’s also understood the deal includes a sell-on clause of around 25 percent of any future sale of the player. Robertson, who endeared himself to Pompey fans last season during a season-long loan that was brought short by a hamstring injury, represents Cardiff’s fifth signing of the transfer window.

He said he’s buzzing to get going after weeks of speculation about his future, with the Blues among six clubs interested in his undoubted talent this summer. Speaking to Cardiff’s website, the Australia international said: ‘Going forward in my career now, this feels like the right place to be. I'm buzzing. It's been a few weeks coming. I'm so glad it is over the line.

‘City have built a great squad for the upcoming season now and I want to be a part of that. The gaffer told me the way he likes to play and what he expects from his players. I feel I can learn a lot from him and the more senior players in our squad. I'm ready to go.’

Cardiff boss Erol Bulut said he was delighted to beat off stiff competition to land the Australia international, with the Bluebirds meeting the player 10 days ago to set out their plans for him.

Bulut said: ‘We're delighted Alex is here. There were six other Clubs that were in for him, which shows what a talent he is. We had a meeting 10 days ago and explained our goals for the Club and for Alex. Our hopes and plans were aligned.

‘Alex can deliver a lot. He's got quality. He’s technically very good with a great work rate and can add to what we already have. We now have a great mix of youth and experience in the midfield.’

Since new of Robertson’s impending move to Cardiff first emerged, Pompey swooped to sign former Ipswich and QPR midfielder Andre Dozzell on a free transfer. On Tuesday night they also revealed the signing of Matt Ritchie, following his Newcastle release.

Pompey will face Robertson and Cardiff in this season’s Championship on October 22 (at Cardiff) and February 11 (Fratton Park).