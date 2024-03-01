Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Fratton Park could become Pompey Women’s permanent home ground in three years.

That’s the ambitious message from director Eric Coleborn as the high-flying club set their sights on a return to the island.

Should Jay Sadler’s National League Southern Premier Division leaders clinch promotion to the Championship next season, they are targeting remaining at an upgraded Westleigh Park.

In addition, up to five matches are pencilled in to be held at Fratton Park in 2024-25, with the tantalising potential for a league encounter with Southampton.

Pompey Women are optimistic Fratton Park can become their home ground in three years. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Yet they’re hopeful a true Fratton Park homecoming can be secured in the ‘not too distant future’.

Coleborn, a former Pompey Women chairman, told The News: ‘Our aim is to be playing all our games at Fratton Park - and that’s not a pipe dream.

‘It is our plan of action to move to Fratton Park in the not too distant future and the owners are also on board with that.

‘Hopefully we’ll be in the Championship next season and remain at Havant & Waterlooville, making the necessary upgrades to meet the criteria.

‘But you have to plan for everything. We are working on lots of different scenarios at the moment and one of them is moving to Fratton Park in three years.

‘Everything is growing at this club, there has never been a time when the men and women’s teams have been at the top of the league together.

‘Our chairwoman, Jane Eisner, was at the last home game against Chatham Town along with Michael, Eric and several Tornante employees. They also watched Sunday’s Newcastle United game on YouTube from America.’

Coleborn’s belief that a Fratton Park future could become a reality has been echoed by head coach Sadler.

And he has been encouraged by Andy Cullen’s enthusiasm for the concept, having previously overseen MK Dons embracing both their men and women’s teams at Stadium MK when executive director.

Sadler added: ‘Andy has been fantastic. He’s pushed for three or four games at Fratton Park this season - and I have to take the blame for why that hasn’t happened yet.

‘We’ve been winning games at Westleigh Park on a 3G pitch and, when we get 1,000 there, you can feel it and hear it. So we have stayed clear so far.

‘However, I think it’s possible to have 3-5 games at Fratton Park next season. Obviously any feasibility rests with the pitch. We have a good relationship with Neil Stephenson (head groundsman) and I understand the state of that pitch is the priority for the men’s team.

‘We have to facilitate that and we’re happy staying at Havant. But the long-term vision, probably in 3-5 years, is getting the women’s team to play all their games at Fratton Park. With Andy at the helm, I am confident that is definitely something which will happen.