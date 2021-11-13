The Blues boss has made three changes to the side that beat Harrow 1-0 in the FA Cup for today’s League One game at Wycombe.

Out go Gavin Bazunu and Joe Morrell (international duty), along with John Marquis (injury), as welcomed into the line-up is Alex Bass, Louis Thompson and George Hirst.

With Reeco Hacket joining Marquis in the treatment room, there’s a couple of changes on the bench as well, with Toby Steward, Issy Kaba and Harvey Hughes included.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

George Hirst starts up front for Pompey today instead of the injured John Marquis.

It’s means the Blues to into the game at Adams Park – which is leaving some fans nervous.

Meanwhile, for others its a chance for the likes of Miguel Azeez and Hirst to take their chance.

Here’s how fans have been reacting on Twitter...

@capfc11: Decent given how depleted our squad is!!

Personally would of liked to see Jacobs start over either Harness or Curtis.

This is the game Hirst needs to turn up in otherwise his performance Tuesday will mean nothing!

He’ll score today though i recon.

@MarkRoser9: Hope Hirst and Azeez take this chance.

Bench is weaker tho with all the injuries so gonna hope we don't pick up anymore.

Difficult game today and if we get something I think most would take that.

Hirst needs to show and give his all as this could go either fab or bad 4 him !! #pup

@WELLS35: Well we wanted changes and we got them! Good luck to everyone who gets a game today! Go give it some!

@muller148: Big George's time to shine.

@magnetikpulse: But no Ahadme who scored one and created 2. Sigh.

@Chopski: Let’s hope he (Hirst) takes his chance and bags a few.