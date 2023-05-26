News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Love Island 2023 summer series start date confirmed by ITV
EasyJet launches 9 new routes from UK
Car crashes into Downing Street gates - emergency services at scene
Tragedy as 2 young people drown in lake
Girl, 19, found after ‘extremely out of character’ disappearance
Tina Turner dead: Music legend dies at the age of 83
Portsmouth fans during the EFL Sky Bet League 1 match between Portsmouth and Wycombe Wanderers at Fratton Park, Portsmouth, England on 7 May 2023.Portsmouth fans during the EFL Sky Bet League 1 match between Portsmouth and Wycombe Wanderers at Fratton Park, Portsmouth, England on 7 May 2023.
Portsmouth fans during the EFL Sky Bet League 1 match between Portsmouth and Wycombe Wanderers at Fratton Park, Portsmouth, England on 7 May 2023.

This year's best and worst value-for-money season tickets in League One club - including Portsmouth, Bolton and Barnsley: gallery

In fairness, Pompey fans didn’t have too much to cheer about this season.
By Mark McMahon
Published 26th May 2023, 05:00 BST

An eighth-placed finish, a managerial sacking and another campaign without promotion, their 2022-23 efforts will hardly be fondly remembered for years to come.

With one of the biggest fan bases in League Oneand one of the most loyal, too – that makes for quite a lot of unhappy supporters, who spend their hard-earned cash following the Blues up and down the country.

There’s then those who fork out each year on a season-ticket – an expensive outlay, but one that no doubt provides plenty of entertain over the course of a league term.

An adult ticket at Fratton Park this season cost £389 if purchased at its early bird price. But with just nine home wins out of 23 third-tier games played, them PO4 victories came at a price. £43.22 to be precise, and £48.77 if you didn’t pay for your season ticket before the early bird scheme ended.

So how does that compare to the rest of the division? Here’s what we found out thanks to research carried out by Betfred.

Note: Figures are from regular League One games only and do not include play-off games.

Pompey’s figure is based on their early bird adult season-ticket price.

Season ticket cost: £370. Home wins: 4. Cost-per-win: £92.50.

1. MK Dons

Season ticket cost: £370. Home wins: 4. Cost-per-win: £92.50. Photo: Clive Mason

Photo Sales
Season ticket cost: £323. Home wins: 5. Cost-per-win: £64.60.

2. Forest Green Rovers

Season ticket cost: £323. Home wins: 5. Cost-per-win: £64.60. Photo: Dan Istitene

Photo Sales
Season ticket cost: £329. Home wins: 6. Cost-per-win: £54.83.

3. Oxford United

Season ticket cost: £329. Home wins: 6. Cost-per-win: £54.83. Photo: Catherine Ivill

Photo Sales
Season ticket cost: £315. Home wins: 6. Cost-per-win: £52.50.

4. Bristol Rovers

Season ticket cost: £315. Home wins: 6. Cost-per-win: £52.50. Photo: Dan Mullan

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 6
Related topics:League OneBoltonBarnsleyPortsmouthBluesFratton Park