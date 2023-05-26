In fairness, Pompey fans didn’t have too much to cheer about this season.

An eighth-placed finish, a managerial sacking and another campaign without promotion, their 2022-23 efforts will hardly be fondly remembered for years to come.

With one of the biggest fan bases in League One – and one of the most loyal, too – that makes for quite a lot of unhappy supporters, who spend their hard-earned cash following the Blues up and down the country.

There’s then those who fork out each year on a season-ticket – an expensive outlay, but one that no doubt provides plenty of entertain over the course of a league term.

An adult ticket at Fratton Park this season cost £389 if purchased at its early bird price. But with just nine home wins out of 23 third-tier games played, them PO4 victories came at a price. £43.22 to be precise, and £48.77 if you didn’t pay for your season ticket before the early bird scheme ended.

So how does that compare to the rest of the division? Here’s what we found out thanks to research carried out by Betfred.

Note: Figures are from regular League One games only and do not include play-off games.

Pompey’s figure is based on their early bird adult season-ticket price.

1 . MK Dons Season ticket cost: £370. Home wins: 4. Cost-per-win: £92.50.

2 . Forest Green Rovers Season ticket cost: £323. Home wins: 5. Cost-per-win: £64.60.

3 . Oxford United Season ticket cost: £329. Home wins: 6. Cost-per-win: £54.83.

4 . Bristol Rovers Season ticket cost: £315. Home wins: 6. Cost-per-win: £52.50.