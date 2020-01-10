Have your say

Pompey will play their FA Cup fourth round tie with Barnsley on Saturday, January 25 (3pm).

And tickets for the clash at Fratton Park will go on sale next week.

Season-ticket holders have from 9am on Monday, January 13 until 5pm on Tuesday, January 14 to book their usual seat.

Unsold tickets will then be released for members from 9am on Wednesday, Janauary 15 with general sale beginning at 9am on Thursday, January 16.

Tickets are available through Pompey’s eticketing site, the Anson Road ticket office or on 0345 646 1898 (option one).

The match is set to see Conor Chaplin return to the club he came through the ranks with.