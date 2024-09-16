Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Tickets are selling fast for the Pompey returns of Harry Redknapp and Gareth Evans.

The pair head an all-star guest list coming back to Fratton Park for the launch of Played Up Pompey Four later this month.

And with more than 300 seats already taken, space is running out for the event at the refurbished Victory Lounge on Friday, September 27.

Indeed, just 83 tickets remain for the Q&A with supporters, with Kit Symons, Danny Rose, Mark Chamberlain, Tommy Youlden and Richie Reynolds also in attendance having featured in the book.

Gareth Evans is returning to Fratton Park for the first time in four years on September 27 for the Played Up Pompey Four launch. Picture: Joe Pepler | PinPep Media / Joe Pepler

For Evans, it will be the first time back at Fratton Park since leaving the Blues in September 2020 after 218 games and 38 goals during five memorable years on the south coast.

While Redknapp, Pompey’s most successful manager of the last 70 years, most recently returned to the Blues as a guest speaker for the End Of Season Dinner in May 2023.

The Q&A will be hosted by Ian Darke and Andy Moon, two high-calibre broadcast journalists who need no introduction, with doors opening at 7pm for a 7.30pm start.

Tickets are on sale at £5 each, with all ticket proceeds to be split between Pompey In the Community and the Pompey History Society, while a raffle is also taking place on the night. Tickets can be ordered from bit.ly/playeduppompey4

Played Up Pompey Four, which went on general sale on August 19, also contains extensive interviews with Sol Campbell, Teddy Sheringham, Kevin Harper, Brett Pitman, Steve Foster, Barry Horne and Jamal Lowe.

Other former players featured include Paul Hardyman, John McLaughlin, Paul Hall, Chris Burns, Kal Naismith, Adam Webster, Darryl Powell, Terry Brisley and John Armstrong.

The book can be ordered from the Pompey Store, and Waterstone’s in Portsmouth, Fareham, Chichester, Petersfield and Whiteley.

It is also available from Amazon, while player-signed copies can be purchased through emailing [email protected]