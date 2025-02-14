Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Katie Smith is being touted for big things in 2025 after her stunning charge into enemy territory to snatch Commonwealth glory.

And ‘The Silence’ is eyeing a mouth-watering potential derby with Portsmouth favourite Ebonie Jones, after spoiling the party against Eilish Tierney in Ipswich.

The Gosport favourite ripped up the script to cruise to a wide unanimous points win over the unbeaten home favourite, who has been backing herself to collect world honours.

Gosport's Katie Smith after her title win. | The News

And Smith picked up the Commonwealth silver strap in the process, after the super-featherweight produced a performance which showcased her hurtling development.

The former Gosport ABC amateur dictated the contest off her jab against the stablemate of British champion Fabio Wardley, before unloading hurtful shots up close and switch-hitting to good effect.

Now after her breakout victory the 30-year-old is after more title success this year - and even a showdown with Portsmouth’s golden girl Jones.

The Drayton favourite is campaigning at featherweight and has built a seven-fight unbeaten pro resume, after a decorated amateur career including European glory for the classy former Team GB operator.

According to Smith’s trainer, Michael Ballingall, that is a fight Smith would be open to moving forward as she aims to build on her success.

Ballingall said: ‘We’re buzzing over how Katie handled herself.

‘Her jab was the key. She has a very strong jab and used that to get inside, where she is very good at fighting. That’s how we managed to drive her back and once we were on the inside she worked the body well, then switched at times and threw the right hook.

‘Katie Smith is a very strong featherweight and she made the weight brilliantly with Jack Coak our nutritionist. Let’s see what happens now, because I’m talking to promoters. There are options and it’s exciting.

‘Forget the next couple of years, we’re looking at what can happen in the next few months.

‘There’s the Commonwealth title, but wouldn’t it be great to put her in with Ebonie Jones and make it a local battle. I’m sure Katie could make featherweight, but Ebonie may have other plans and I think she could fight Tysie Gallagher.

Gosport's Katie Smith lands a long right on Eilish Tierney in her title win last weekend. | The News

‘So if that happens we’ll go another route and there are plenty of options being floated about. We’re looking at moving her, because it’s coming together.

‘There’s a chance now for Katie to put Gosport on the boxing map.

‘She’ll need the town’s support and sponsorship to do that because her future’s bright and there’s a chance for her to bring more titles to the area and have some memorable nights.’

It’s been a fast-paced couple of years for Smith, with the former Gosport ABC amateur lining up with Ballingall’s gym in the pro ranks. Now she’s making waves with the likes of WBC featherweight champ, Skye Nicholson, among her admirers.

‘Secret’s out’

Ballingall added: ‘I’ve produced fighters and am known for producing fighters, whether that be Southern Area or world level - and Katie can go on to achieve a lot in this sport.

‘One of her coaches, John Gaze, brought her down from Gosport and was with her for a little while. Once he realised we knew what we were doing he developed trust in us and then we worked with Katie.

‘She’s done everything we’ve told her to do and (co-trainer) Miles Harding has put a lot of work in with Katie.

‘We took her up to spar Skye Nicholson and the whole team in the IBox Gym were asking where she’s from. Skye messaged her congratulations after the win - and the secret is out now.’