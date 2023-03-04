Today's League One results predicted - including outcomes of Portsmouth, Barnsley, Derby and Plymouth games: gallery

There’s been an obvious improvement in Pompey’s fortunes since John Mousinho replaced Danny Cowley as head coach at the end of January.

From his nine games in charge, the Blues have accumulated 17 points – thanks to five wins and two draws – and seen themselves shoot up the League One form table.

They do remain a mid-table side for now despite evidence of progress. But with 14 games remaining, there’s still time to address that and salvage something from the season.

Their next test is a trip to Cambridge United – a side who find themselves second from bottom in the table and in a real battle for avoid the drop.

But will today’s Abbey Road hosts have the necessary fight to stop a Blues side that is growing in confidence with every game?

Here’s what the so-called data experts at fivethirtyeight.com think, along with their predictions for the rest of today’s League One programme.

1 . Goal, Portsmouth defender Ryley Towler scores, Portsmouth 1-1 Bolton Wanderers during the EFL Sky Bet League 1 match between Portsmouth and Bolton Wanderers at Fratton Park, Portsmouth, England on 28 February 2023. Pompey travel to Cambridge United today in League One Photo: Jason Brown Photo Sales

2 . Morecambe v Bolton - away win Morecambe win: 18%. Bolton win: 58%. Draw: 24%. Photo: Jason Brown Photo Sales

3 . Accrington v Forest Green Rovers - home win Accrington win: 53%. Forest Green Rovers win: 19%. Draw: 28%. Photo: Naomi Baker Photo Sales

4 . Bristol Rovers v Barnsley - away win Bristol Rovers win: 18%. Barnsley win: 61%. Draw: 21%. Photo: Gareth Copley Photo Sales