And the Blues talisman identified January recruitment as another factor in his side’s upturn in fortunes under John Mousinho.

Mousinho’s side are six points off the play-offs with eight games remaining, going into a weekend clash with rock-bottom Forest Green.

A run of eight wins and three draws from the new head coach’s first 15 games has been behind the improvement in the side’s league standing.

Even if the odds are against Pompey, it means the season is still alive - with five of the bottom six sides still to play.

There’s a renewed vibrancy around the Blues dressing room, which Jacobs feels is a big factor in things heading in the right direction.

The Wigan signing sees that aligned with landing Matt Macey, Paddy Lane and Ryley Towler in the January window as the key ingredients in the improvements.

Jacobs said: ‘It’s does feel hard to put your finger on it sometimes, but football can change so quickly - you get a couple of wins and grinds a few results out.

Pompey players have 'come together' in recent months.

‘That gives confidence to the group and then we’ve added some good quality in Matt, Ryley and Paddy. They’ve been outstanding since coming into the group.

‘We’ve lost a couple to injury but others have come into the group and have done well - Ryan Tunnicliffe has been fantastic.

‘It’s been everyone coming together, and when you are in these situations you need everyone to come together. That’s how you get out of a rut.

‘Then when the wins come the confidence grows and you get on decent runs.

‘Grinding the results out has brought confidence into the group - and you can see that.’

