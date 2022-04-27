The Blues were on the receiving end of a harsh scoreline at the break, trailing 2-0 through goals from Callum Lang and Will Keane.

It was a misleading representation of the opening 45 minutes in which Pompey had impressed, with the promotion-chasing Latics netting very much against the run of play.

And Pompey’s head coach is adamant he never lost belief in his in-form side.

He told The News: ‘We believed at half-time we would win the game, we genuinely did.

‘I thought we were playing well and wanted us to show the confidence in ourselves that we could go out even after two knocks and still play well, that was really important to me.

‘In the first half we had a really good place in the game, then, we lost the ball in our own half for the first goal.

Danny Cowley celebrates after Pompey's stunning comeback earnt a 3-2 success over Wigan at Fratton Park. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

‘For the second goal, we should score, a clear-cut chance missed – and they go up the other end and we are 2-0 down.

‘It was a real test for us at half-time, we wanted to make sure that two bad moments won’t derail what was a good performance until that point.

‘We spoke about the Ipswich game because it reminded me of that somewhat and we know we’ve come a long way since then as a group.

‘We really believe in each other and the togetherness, the spirit which is building, and the fight we have within the changing room. There was no better test than at half-time.

‘It was an important team talk, it was an important half-time really, just to regroup. We said our piece and then the players got around each other and drove the energy.

‘We knew if we found one, with the position Wigan are in, they might get anxious and nervous, which is to be expected. It’s so hard to win leagues and to get promoted, especially out of this division this year.

‘When we got one then we had the momentum and were able to quickly find the second – and at that point you thought there was only going to be one winner.’

The outcome ensured the Blues ended their Fratton Park season with 10 matches without defeat.

They have also surpassed last year’s 72 points tally – with Saturday’s trip to Sheffield Wednesday remaining.

Cowley added: ‘Last night was much more than than the league table or three points or the win and loss column.

‘It was a performance of togetherness, spirit and fight, showing how far this group have come this season.

‘If you want players to be resilient, determined and show fight, you have to train those qualities on a daily basis – and I think the group is growing in those areas.’

