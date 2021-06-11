The Blues captain has departed Fratton Park in favour of a move to the DW Stadium on a free transfer.

Naylor was offered a new contract to remain on the south coast – but on reduced terms.

He opted to turn that down and opt to join Pompey’s League One rivals.

Tom Naylor. Picture: Joe Pepler

Having arrived from Burton in June 2018, he made 148 appearances for the Blues, scoring 13 goals.

He helped Kenny Jackett’s side clinch the Checkatrade Trophy at Wembley in 2019, as well as deliver successive play-off finishes in the 2018-19 and 2019-20 seasons.

Now he’s looking forward to representing Pompet’s League One rivals and reunited with Jack Whatmough at Wigan.

Naylor told the club’s website: ‘I’m over the moon. I’m buzzing, excited, and I cannot wait to get started.

‘I enjoyed it at Portsmouth where I was club captain which was a huge honour, but sometimes you’ve got to make the decision to move on.

‘When Wigan came calling, I spoke to the manager a couple of times and he sold me the club.

‘The infrastructure has made the decision really easy. The training ground and the facilities that we’ve got at this club are brilliant.