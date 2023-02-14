News you can trust since 1877
Tonight's League One results predicted - including outcomes of Portsmouth, Bolton, Bristol Rovers, Plymouth and Barnsley games: gallery

There’s a full round of League One fixtures to look forward to tonight – with Pompey handed a chance to get back to winning ways with a home game against Burton Albion.

By Mark McMahon
7 minutes ago
Updated 14th Feb 2023, 12:12pm

The Brewers will be no pushovers, though, as they head to Fratton Park on the back of three successive third-tier wins – something the Blues have achieved just once themselves this season back in August.

That makes Burton one of the division’s in-form sides, with Dino Maamria impressing since taking over from Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink.

Pompey, who lost to Plymouth last time out, welcome back Ronan Curtis for the game.

His return provides John Mousinho with a welcome boost – but will Curtis’ availability be enough to instigate a third win for the Blues’ new head coach during his short stint in charge?

Here’s what the so-called experts at fivethirtyeight.com believe as they predict tonight’s Pompey v Burton result, along with the rest of tonight’s League One programme.

1. LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 16: A detailed view of the EFL match ball on the plinth prior to the Sky Bet Championship between Queens Park Rangers and Blackpool at Loftus Road on August 16, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

All 24 League One clubs are in action tonight

Photo: Alex Pantling

2. Accrington v Wycombe Wanderers - away win

Accrington win: 18%. Wycombe Wanderers wins: 57%. Draw: 25%.

Photo: Alex Morton

3. Bolton v MK Dons - home win

Bolton win: 60%. MK Dons win: 14%. Draw: 26%.

Photo: Jan Kruger

4. Bristol Rovers v Ipswich - away win

Bristol Rovers win: 19%. Ipswich win: 60%. Draw: 21%.

Photo: Clive Brunskill

