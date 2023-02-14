There’s a full round of League One fixtures to look forward to tonight – with Pompey handed a chance to get back to winning ways with a home game against Burton Albion.

The Brewers will be no pushovers, though, as they head to Fratton Park on the back of three successive third-tier wins – something the Blues have achieved just once themselves this season back in August.

That makes Burton one of the division’s in-form sides, with Dino Maamria impressing since taking over from Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink.

Pompey, who lost to Plymouth last time out, welcome back Ronan Curtis for the game.

His return provides John Mousinho with a welcome boost – but will Curtis’ availability be enough to instigate a third win for the Blues’ new head coach during his short stint in charge?

Here’s what the so-called experts at fivethirtyeight.com believe as they predict tonight’s Pompey v Burton result, along with the rest of tonight’s League One programme.

All 24 League One clubs are in action tonight

2 . Accrington v Wycombe Wanderers - away win Accrington win: 18%. Wycombe Wanderers wins: 57%. Draw: 25%. Photo: Alex Morton Photo Sales

3 . Bolton v MK Dons - home win Bolton win: 60%. MK Dons win: 14%. Draw: 26%. Photo: Jan Kruger Photo Sales

4 . Bristol Rovers v Ipswich - away win Bristol Rovers win: 19%. Ipswich win: 60%. Draw: 21%. Photo: Clive Brunskill Photo Sales