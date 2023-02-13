But that doesn’t mean Pompey’s injury concerns have been lightened.

Instead, they’ve taken a turn for the worse, with John Mousinho confirming that Zak Swanson has suffered a setback in his recovery from a groin injury.

The Blues head coach also revealed his medical team continue to monitor Matt Macey, who didn’t travel to Plymouth on Saturday because of illness.

Pompey go into the game against in-form Burton knowing that Tom Lowery, Clark Robertson and Jay Mingi remain unavailable for selection.

Curtis’ return from an ankle injury sustained in the win at Fleetwood on January 24 will provide Mousinho with a welcome selection headache – as will Joe Rafferty’s availability. The right-back travelled with the group to Home Park at the weekend for the first time since picking up a groin injury in September but wasn’t risked.

However, the complication with Swanson – who has sat out the past two games – means the Blues are unlikely to be able to freshen things up after their trip to Devon.

Meanwhile, on-loan Luton stopper Macey’s absence means rookie stopper Toby Steward could be asked to make up the numbers again as Josh Oluwayemi is given another chance to impress between the posts.

Ronan Curtis is back in contention to feature against Burton Albion

When asked on Monday about availability issues heading into the game with the Brewers. Mousinho said: ‘Matt’s in contention for tomorrow night. We’re monitoring the situation with Matt, as we would do with any other illness, and making sure he’s 100 per cent if and when he comes back in. That’s the update on Matt.

‘There’s other injury news unfortunately – Zak picked up an injury recurrence on Friday which left him out of the squad at the weekend so, again, we’re managing that, making sure that he gets back and he’s fully fit.

‘There’s no other change from the squad on Saturday, although Ronan is back in the fold and training as well.

‘That’s a real positive for us. He’s contention.’

When asked to expand on Swanson’s injury, Mousinho added: ‘It’s day to day with Zak.

