The Fratton Park boss made the comment after the goalless draw at Wycombe and in the aftermath of last Tuesday night’s 1-0 defeat at Plymouth.

Cowley also dismissed suggestions Pompey have issues competing with teams above them in League One.

Yet that’s not an opinion which is shared by our followers on Facebook and Twitter, who see their team 10th in the table and eight points adrift of the play-off places despite the Blues’ recent eight-game unbeaten run.

Indeed, they still see deficiencies in the team assembled this term and have reservations about what they are seeing on the pitch.

Here’s a selection of the views shared...

Doug McEwen: Deluded. Our keeper was MoM against Wycombe.

No shots on target for 3 games apart from Raggs passback!

Pompey boss Danny Cowley is remaining positive despite the goalless draw with Wycombe

The squad is the worst we have had since League Two. Our best players (Bazunu & Carter) are only on loan.

Tactically naive as we just kept hoofing the ball in a strong swirling wind - even at junior school I was coached to keep the ball on the ground in windy conditions.

I have never felt so disillusioned about my club in over 55 years and we have been through some bad times.

@StueyW1986: He really is doing my head in with this absolute guff.

Team isn’t good enough now so wouldn’t make a blind bit of difference, but who put the team together?

Alyn Davies: Turned a simple game into a Rubik’s Cube.

Basic idea is to put the ball into the opposing team net. Means you have to shoot on goal.

Loved to have seen Brian Clough appear behind DC with that Ipad, DC would be off with a clip round the ear.

James Forrest: We are now solid defensively but still a bit toothless up top against the better teams.

@Hilly69er: Totally disagree. We still struggle against the sides we need to beat in order to get into the play-offs.

Mark Terry: Disagree, the squad isn’t big enough.

Needs more creativity in the middle and a natural goal scorer.

Hoping we keep the right players and a sensible amount is given to support the push.

Steve Alexander: The positive is the defence but that defence will probably be dismantled in the summer so back to square one.

Midfield and attack need attention.

It all depends on the owners and their willingness to spend some decent money.

We are not far away from fighting against relegation next season if thing are not put in place.

@gary_guinness: Bit like saying I should of closed the barn door before the horse bolted!

@surreypomp: He’s must think we are idiots.

Sounds like he desperately trying to convince someone.