‘Totally ineffective’, ‘shaky, ‘not living up to hype’: Jordan Cross’ Portsmouth ratings from woeful FA Cup loss at Wycombe

By Jordan Cross

Pompey writer

Published 10th Jan 2025, 21:44 GMT
Updated 10th Jan 2025, 21:50 GMT

The ratings are in from Pompey’s FA Cup clash with Wycombe tonight.

Do you agree with how Blues writer Jordan Cross saw it at Adams Park?

Christian Saydee was Pompey's man-of-the-match on night of poor FA Cup displays at Wycombe

1. Jordan Cross' Pompey ratings

Christian Saydee was Pompey's man-of-the-match on night of poor FA Cup displays at Wycombe | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Photo Sales
A bright start as the back-up keeper smothered Beryly Lubala’s early effort, but was then hopelessly exposed for the home side’s two first-half goals before seemingly being withdrawn at break through injury.

2. Jordan Archer 5

A bright start as the back-up keeper smothered Beryly Lubala’s early effort, but was then hopelessly exposed for the home side’s two first-half goals before seemingly being withdrawn at break through injury. Photo: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Photo Sales
Wycombe v Pompey match action

3. Wycombe v Pompey match action

Wycombe v Pompey match action | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Photo Sales
Beaten for Bradley’s header with Pompey’s defence all at sea in the first half. Once again nothing wrong with Northern Irishman’s drive and determination but didn’t translate into influence on this occasion.

4. Terry Devlin 5

Beaten for Bradley’s header with Pompey’s defence all at sea in the first half. Once again nothing wrong with Northern Irishman’s drive and determination but didn’t translate into influence on this occasion. Photo: Jason Brown

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:FA CupWycombePortsmouthPompey
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice