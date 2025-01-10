Do you agree with how Blues writer Jordan Cross saw it at Adams Park?
1. Jordan Cross' Pompey ratings
Christian Saydee was Pompey's man-of-the-match on night of poor FA Cup displays at Wycombe | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages
2. Jordan Archer 5
A bright start as the back-up keeper smothered Beryly Lubala’s early effort, but was then hopelessly exposed for the home side’s two first-half goals before seemingly being withdrawn at break through injury.
Photo: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages
3. Wycombe v Pompey match action
Wycombe v Pompey match action | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages
4. Terry Devlin 5
Beaten for Bradley’s header with Pompey’s defence all at sea in the first half. Once again nothing wrong with Northern Irishman’s drive and determination but didn’t translate into influence on this occasion. Photo: Jason Brown
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.