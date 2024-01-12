The Three Lions age group striker and former Pompey and Ipswich loanee offers a warning that what can look a sure thing doesn't always work out in recruitment.

John Mousinho admitted a big January task lies ahead finding additions ready to take on the challenge of delivering Championship football for Pompey.

And the Blues boss acknowledged the failure of one of the game’s brightest young stars at Fratton as a cautionary tale over what lies ahead.

The task of replacing Alex Robertson and finding the signings to make a difference lies ahead for the club’s recruitment team this month. Robertson and Kamara were plucked from under-21 football and have been big hits this term, playing central roles in the success of Mousinho’s side.

But it’s not always so straightforward getting young - and even more experienced - players who can handle the demands of playing for Pompey.

Spurs striker Dane Scarlett is viewed as arguably the brightest talent at under-21 level with big hopes about his future in the game.

But the 19-year-old didn’t make the anticipated impact in 40 outings at Fratton Park last term, with his loan stay at Ipswich in the Championship cut short this season.

That shows how difficult the process is going to be to get the right players through the door this month.

Mousinho said: ‘Me and Rich (Hughes) weren’t involved in bringing Dane to the club, and it didn’t work for him here for whatever reason.

‘You can bring in the best talent from the 21s league, sometimes they work and sometimes they don’t. That’s the key to recruitment - making sure you bring in the ones who work.

‘The one thing we were sure with Abu and Alex was they would work, be good players and adjust to being at Portsmouth.

‘It’s a really big task for us to find players who can adjust not just to playing at Fratton Park, but playing for a club this size away from home and at home with the expectation and everything that goes with it.

‘That’s a big part for us, whether it’s the young lads or more seasoned pros, because even for some of the older players it’s a very difficult experience.

‘If recruitment was easy everyone would have all the best players.