Tottenham Hotspur prodigy touted for serious Portsmouth impact after Sheffield Wednesday debut

And the Spur prodigy’s new striking team-mate admitted he was left stunned at the new loanee being denied a potential match-winning penalty at Hillsborough.
Scarlett made his Blues debut following his arrival from north London on a season-long loan deal last Wednesday.
The 18-year-old has been touted as a talent with a big future, after making a strong impression while emerging for his club and at England age-group level.
Scarlett made his bow with a 15-minute cameo appearance on Saturday and will be out for greater inclusion moving forward.
And his fellow striker Colby Bishop think there’s going to be a lot to come from the talent moving forward.
Bishop said: ‘From what I’ve seen of him so far he looks a very impressive player.
‘I’ve trained with Dane and from what I’ve heard and what I’ve seen of him so far he seems a very good player.
‘You don’t play for England and Spurs unless you are a very good talent.
‘We’ve got some very good players in that changing room - I’m looking forward to playing with them and hopefully we can do something special.’
Bishop was left stunned that Scarlett was denied what appeared a blatant penalty late on, following a high challenge by Sheffield Wednesday defender Dominic Iorfa.
He added: ‘I can’t believe that wasn’t given as a foul, to be honest, he’s nearly taken his head off.
‘It was kung-fu! I don’t think I’ve ever not seen a penalty given for something like that.
‘Dane said he caught him on his head, so I’m a bit confused about that one to be honest,
‘There’s a few things which didn’t go for us, but we did well.’