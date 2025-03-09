Colby Bishop grabbed the only goal of the game in the second half, producing a classy first-time finish after galloping onto Ogilvie’s ball down the left.
Admittedly, Nicolas Schmid conjured up four excellent saves, four late on, but it shouldn’t detract from a hugely impressive team display from John Mousinho’s men, who scrapped and fought for everything.
And here are our Pompey player ratings…
1. Goal 1-0 - Colby Bishop (9) of Portsmouth celebrates scoring the opening goal during the EFL Sky Bet Championship match between Portsmouth and Leeds United at Fratton Park, Portsmouth, England on 9 March 2025..
Colby Bishop celebrates his match-winning goal against Leeds. Picture: Graham Hunt/ProSportsImages Photo: Graham Hunt
2. Nicolas Schmid - 9
Just keeps coming up with crucial saves. There was a sensational double stop on 39 minutes, firstly from Solomon and then Piroe. Then, late on, stood up to deny Firpo as he burst through - and, in stoppage time, from Byram from the corner. Photo: Jason Brown
3. Zak Swanson - 9
(Replaced by Kusini Yengi on 89 mins) Aggressive, combative and didn’t give an inch. Set the tone from the first minute and defensively magnificent against some tough opponents. Photo: Jason Brown
4. Regan Poole - 9
Tremendous block from James’ early shot, as ever throwing his body on the line for the Blues. Was immense throughout, winning headers his height suggests he shouldn’t. Excellent. Photo: Jason Brown
