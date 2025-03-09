'Touch of class, Aggressive and combative, At impish best': Neil Allen's Portsmouth player ratings against Leeds

Neil Allen
By Neil Allen

Chief sports writer

Published 9th Mar 2025, 14:07 BST
Updated 9th Mar 2025, 15:15 BST
Pompey took another huge stride towards Championship safety after toppling league leaders Leeds.

Colby Bishop grabbed the only goal of the game in the second half, producing a classy first-time finish after galloping onto Ogilvie’s ball down the left.

Admittedly, Nicolas Schmid conjured up four excellent saves, four late on, but it shouldn’t detract from a hugely impressive team display from John Mousinho’s men, who scrapped and fought for everything.

And here are our Pompey player ratings…

Colby Bishop celebrates his match-winning goal against Leeds. Picture: Graham Hunt/ProSportsImages

Colby Bishop celebrates his match-winning goal against Leeds. Picture: Graham Hunt/ProSportsImages Photo: Graham Hunt

Just keeps coming up with crucial saves. There was a sensational double stop on 39 minutes, firstly from Solomon and then Piroe. Then, late on, stood up to deny Firpo as he burst through - and, in stoppage time, from Byram from the corner.

Nicolas Schmid - 9

Just keeps coming up with crucial saves. There was a sensational double stop on 39 minutes, firstly from Solomon and then Piroe. Then, late on, stood up to deny Firpo as he burst through - and, in stoppage time, from Byram from the corner.

(Replaced by Kusini Yengi on 89 mins) Aggressive, combative and didn’t give an inch. Set the tone from the first minute and defensively magnificent against some tough opponents.

Zak Swanson - 9

(Replaced by Kusini Yengi on 89 mins) Aggressive, combative and didn't give an inch. Set the tone from the first minute and defensively magnificent against some tough opponents.

Tremendous block from James’ early shot, as ever throwing his body on the line for the Blues. Was immense throughout, winning headers his height suggests he shouldn’t. Excellent.

Regan Poole - 9

Tremendous block from James' early shot, as ever throwing his body on the line for the Blues. Was immense throughout, winning headers his height suggests he shouldn't. Excellent.

