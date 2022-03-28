Touted for Europe's biggest clubs, top-flight manager and squandered £700,000 gambling: Can you remember Portsmouth players from Harry Redknapp's first game in charge?

It was an inauspicious start as Svetoslav Todorov was sent off in a 2-0 defeat at Preston in 2002, with little sign of the success which was to follow.

Now, two decades on, can you remember the players who made up that Blues squad at Deepdale? There may well be one or two who’ve slipped your mind…

1. Dave Beasant Veteran was at the end of his playing days when he was at Pompey. Worked as a coach and sports consultant. Photo: The News Photo Sales

2. Eddie Howe Injury wrecked Howe's career but had good managerial success and now with Newcastle Photo: Steve Reid Photo Sales

3. Lewis Buxton Highly thought of but wasn't seen as good enough for the Premier League, so went on to have a good career with likes of Stoke and Sheffield Wednesday. Now in coaching. Photo: The News Photo Sales

4. Scott Wilson Made five appearances on loan from Rangers before later playing for Dunfermline and North Queensland Fury. Turned to coaching when injury finished his career. Photo: Jeff J Mitchell Photo Sales