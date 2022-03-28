Redknapp's first game in charge was a 2-0 loss at Preston at the end of the 2001-02 season.

Touted for Europe's biggest clubs, top-flight manager and squandered £700,000 gambling: Can you remember Portsmouth players from Harry Redknapp's first game in charge?

This week marks 20 years since Harry Redknapp’s first game in charge of Pompey.

By Jordan Cross
Monday, 28th March 2022, 6:52 pm
Updated Monday, 28th March 2022, 7:00 pm

It was an inauspicious start as Svetoslav Todorov was sent off in a 2-0 defeat at Preston in 2002, with little sign of the success which was to follow.

Now, two decades on, can you remember the players who made up that Blues squad at Deepdale? There may well be one or two who’ve slipped your mind…

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

You can support our local team of expert Pompey writers by subscribing here for all the latest news from Fratton Park for less than 25p per week.

1. Dave Beasant

Veteran was at the end of his playing days when he was at Pompey. Worked as a coach and sports consultant.

Photo: The News

Photo Sales

2. Eddie Howe

Injury wrecked Howe's career but had good managerial success and now with Newcastle

Photo: Steve Reid

Photo Sales

3. Lewis Buxton

Highly thought of but wasn't seen as good enough for the Premier League, so went on to have a good career with likes of Stoke and Sheffield Wednesday. Now in coaching.

Photo: The News

Photo Sales

4. Scott Wilson

Made five appearances on loan from Rangers before later playing for Dunfermline and North Queensland Fury. Turned to coaching when injury finished his career.

Photo: Jeff J Mitchell

Photo Sales
EuropeHarry RedknappPortsmouthMark Waldron YouPreston
Next Page
Page 1 of 4