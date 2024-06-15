Former Havant & Waterlooville keeper tragically dies
Former Havant & Waterlooville player Matija Sarkic has tragically died.
The goalkeeper, who featured 33 times for Pompey’s Championship rivals Millwall last season, was 26.
Sarkic is reported to have fallen ill in the Montenegrin town of Budva on Saturday morning, just days after producing a man-of-the-match display for Montenegro against Belgium on Thursday. Friends immediately called for medical help but he reportedly died around 6.30am local time.
The Grimsby-born Millwall player moved to Westleigh Park in March 2019, after being signed on loan by then manager Lee Bradbury from Aston Villa. He featured just once for the Hawks, before returning to Villa Park.
A permanent move to Wolves in 2020 on a free transfer followed. And while the stopper failed to make an appearance for the Molineux outfit, his reputation grew after 23 loan appearances for Birmingham during the 2021-22 season.
A permanent move to Millwall was sanctioned last summer, with the 26-year-old signing a long-term contract at The Den. There, the keeper established himself as the London side’s No1, featuring 33 times last term.
His last appearance for the Lions was a 1-0 win at Swansea on May 4. Sarkic, who was capped nine times by Montenegro, played the full 90 minutes as his country lost 2-0 to Belgium in Brussels.
A statement from the Hawks read: ‘Havant and Waterlooville Football Club is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of former Hawk Matija Sarkic. Matija joined the club in March 2019 on loan from Aston Villa. Rest in Peace Matija.’ A Milwall statement read: ‘Millwall Football Club is completely devastated to announce that Matija Sarkic has passed away at the age of 26. Sarkic, The Lions' number one goalkeeper, made 33 appearances for the club since joining from Wolverhampton Wanderers in August 2023.
‘A Montenegro international, Matija proudly represented his country on numerous occasions. Everyone at the club sends their love and condolences to Matija's family and friends at this immensely sad time. The club will make no further comment at this time and asks that the privacy of Matija's family is respected.’
