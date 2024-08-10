Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Pompey fans travelling to Elland Road today by train for the Blues’ Championship opener are experiencing severe difficulties.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

All train services leaving London Kings Cross to Leeds this morning up until 9.33am have been cancelled, leaving supporters desperately searching for alternative routes.

The next Kings Cross departure is the 10.03am, which won’t arrive into Leeds until 12.16pm - just 14 minutes before today’s 12.30pm kick-off. Elland Road is another 2.1m from the train station.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, train operator London North Eastern Railway (LNER) has attributed the cancellations to ‘damage to the overhead wires yesterday evening’.

Alternative routes from London Euston and St Pancras via Manchester and Sheffield are currently available - but supporters will be ‘cutting it fine’ to get to Elland Road on time. Meanwhile, there are reports that space is at a premium on those trains.

Close to 3,000 Pompey fans are due at Elland Road today to cheer on John Mousinho’s side. The game is the Blues’ first in the Championship since 2012.

Relaying some of the difficulties fans have been experiencing this morning, @PoopaTrooper wrote on social media: ‘Trains from King’s Cross all cancelled. Have to go to Euston then to Manchester Piccadilly then get to Leeds from Manchester Victoria. I’m on the 7.53 and will be cutting it fine.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

@rebzeleanor posted: ‘Update: all trains at St Pancras currently full, lots of Pompey fans travelling by train unlikely to make kick off. No alternative routes.’

Meanwhile, @pompeyblue1980 commented: ‘Any pompey going by train. Looks like you are screwed. Absolute carnage at kings Cross.’

Pompey fans travelling to Yorkshire today were setting off from the south coast as early as 4am to ensure they got to Leeds in time for today’s 12.30pm game - a kick-off time Blues supporters will have to contend with more often from this season onwards following the launch of Sky Sports+.