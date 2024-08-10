Train cancellations cause 'carnage' as Portsmouth fans bid to get to Leeds United's Elland Road in time for kick-off
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
All train services leaving London Kings Cross to Leeds this morning up until 9.33am have been cancelled, leaving supporters desperately searching for alternative routes.
The next Kings Cross departure is the 10.03am, which won’t arrive into Leeds until 12.16pm - just 14 minutes before today’s 12.30pm kick-off. Elland Road is another 2.1m from the train station.
In a post on X, formerly Twitter, train operator London North Eastern Railway (LNER) has attributed the cancellations to ‘damage to the overhead wires yesterday evening’.
Alternative routes from London Euston and St Pancras via Manchester and Sheffield are currently available - but supporters will be ‘cutting it fine’ to get to Elland Road on time. Meanwhile, there are reports that space is at a premium on those trains.
Close to 3,000 Pompey fans are due at Elland Road today to cheer on John Mousinho’s side. The game is the Blues’ first in the Championship since 2012.
Relaying some of the difficulties fans have been experiencing this morning, @PoopaTrooper wrote on social media: ‘Trains from King’s Cross all cancelled. Have to go to Euston then to Manchester Piccadilly then get to Leeds from Manchester Victoria. I’m on the 7.53 and will be cutting it fine.’
@rebzeleanor posted: ‘Update: all trains at St Pancras currently full, lots of Pompey fans travelling by train unlikely to make kick off. No alternative routes.’
Meanwhile, @pompeyblue1980 commented: ‘Any pompey going by train. Looks like you are screwed. Absolute carnage at kings Cross.’
Pompey fans travelling to Yorkshire today were setting off from the south coast as early as 4am to ensure they got to Leeds in time for today’s 12.30pm game - a kick-off time Blues supporters will have to contend with more often from this season onwards following the launch of Sky Sports+.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.