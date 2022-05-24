Whether it be a result on a Saturday afternoon, an incident during the game, something Danny Cowley has said in a press conference or a tweet from one of the Eisners, we all have a verdict and, more often than not, are happy to share it!

So with that in mind, we want you to take part in our latestBig Pompey Survey.

It covers two key areas – the season just gone, with Pompey recording a 10th-placed finish in League One, and the forthcoming transfer window, which will be Cowley’s third since his permanent appointment last summer.

Both subject matters remain hot topics among the Fratton faithful, although the 2021-22 season is, no doubt, something many will want to put to bed once and for all.

We promise to do just that after we gather your opinions on the events just gone – and see where opinion lies when it comes to the Blues’ business in the soon-to-be-open transfer window.

The survey closes at midnight on Saturday.