Pompey have been linked with a move for Rotherham's Clark Robertson. Photo: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

The 27-year-old is leaving Rotherham as a free agent this summer following their relegation from the Championship.

And it’s reported that has alerted Blues head coach Danny Cowley as well as former club Aberdeen.

According to the Daily Record, Robertson has already held talks with Dons boss Stephen Glass over a return to Pittodrie.

However, they claim Pompey are also chasing the left-sided centre-half who made 16 appearances for Rotherham this season.

Robertson came through the ranks at Aberdeen before moving to Blackpool on a free transfer in the summer of 2015.

He made 137 appearances and scored four times during three seasons at Bloomfield Road, where won promotion through League Two play-offs in 2016-17.

The former Scotland under-21 international signed a three-year deal with Rotherham in July 2018.

Of his three seasons with the Millers, two were in the Championship as Robertson amassed 69 appearances and five goals.

He was also part of their promotion-winning team during the curtailed 2019-20 season, going up in second place.

Pompey presently have Sean Raggett and Paul Downing as centre-halves at Fratton Park.

Jack Whatmough, who is out of contract in the summer, has been offered a fresh deal to stay.

