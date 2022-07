Pompey keeper Alex Bass

The Championship new boys have lined up the Blues academy graduate to fight Anthony Patterson for a starting spot at the Stadium of Light.

Bass has been told he can leave Fratton Park this summer and has been linked with the likes of Exeter City and ambitious League Two side Crawley Town.

The 24-year-old has made 41 Blues appearances after making his senior bow in 2016.