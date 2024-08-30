Transfer gossip: Championship rivals win race for Portsmouth target eyed by Sunderland and Bristol City
The U’s are said to be bringing the Leicester City centre-half in on loan, with Pompey keen on the England under-20 international.
The likes of Sunderland and Bristol City have been credited with interest in Nelson, who made nine senior appearances for the Foxes last term.
But it’s Pompey’s Championship rivals who’ve landed the 20-year-old, according to Football Insider.
The Blues remain in the market for a central defender and are believed to be exploring a number of different options, ahead of tonight’s 11pm deadline.
It’s believed a young loan recruit would now be Pompey’s preferred route to travel, in a department which is stretched at present but should soon be welcoming the likes of Regan Poole and Tom McIntyre back to the fold.
