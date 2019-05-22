Jamal Lowe is a reported transfer target for three Championship clubs this summer.

According to Sky Sports News, the Pompey winger is attracting interest from Leeds United, Cardiff City and Wigan Athletic.

Jamal Lowe celebrates scoring at Sunderland. Picture: Joe Pepler

The Blues are bracing themselves for a pursuit of Lowe – along with prized-asset Matt Clarke.

With Kenny Jackett's men confined to another season in League One after play-off defeat to Sunderland, Lowe will be highly coveted by clubs in the second tier after scoring 17 goals this term.

The former Hampton & Richmond winger told The News he wasn’t sure what the future held for him and he does want to test himself in the Championship.

And a trio of clubs are rumoured to be chasing Lowe’s signature.

Leeds are again plotting their way towards a Premier League return after being knocked out of the play-off semi-finals at the hands of Derby County.

Cardiff enter the second tier on the back of relegation from the top flight.

And Pompey boss Paul Cook is in charge at Wigan and was the man responsible for bringing Lowe to Fratton Park in January 2017.

Blues boss Jackett admitted he has yet to receive a formal bid for Lowe or Clarke.

The 24-year-old has one year remaining on his Fratton Park deal, although the club have the option of an additional 12 months.