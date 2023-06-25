The Addicks are said to be trailing the midfielder as they look to strengthen this summer.

And boss Dean Holden sees the former Manchester United trainee as the ideal option to bring some craft to the middle of the park.

The 30-year-old enjoyed a renaissance last term, after finding himself out of the picture under Danny Cowley.

He finished the season making 37 appearances - with 22 of those arriving after Cowley’s exit in January.

John Mousinho praised Tunnicliffe for his contribution after his arrival, stating last month he’s received a number of phone calls from interested clubs looking for references over the player.

A move to Charlton is one that certainly makes sense for Tunnicliffe with the former Ipswich and Millwall man living in south east London at present.

Ryan Tunnicliffe.

That is a commute he made to Pompey in his time at the club, with Mousinho hinting he could find a club nearer to his Bromley base when his exit was announced.

Tunnicliffe was heavily linked with moves to Australia and the MLS in American when he was frozen out of the first-team picture under Cowley.

But it now looks likely he’s be staying close to his current home, with the Daily Mail reporting Charlton are keen.

The Londoners have released Portsmouth-born midfielder Albie Morgan this summer, who has joined Blackpool.

Their sole addition so far also has Pompey links, with Selsey former academy youngster Harry Isted joining from Barnsley.

Meanwhile, the Blues have been busily reshaping their squad after a number of exits.

On top of the eight players released, Ronan Curtis and Jay Mingi have not signed the new deals they were offered with five loanees returning to their parent clubs.

