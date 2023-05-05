But following his £15m switch from Manchester City, the former Pompey loanee could be facing a shock departure from St Mary’s this summer.

According to Turkish news outlet Sozcu, the Saints’ owners, Sport Republic, are looking to move the 21-year-old on in the transfer window should they get relegated from the Premier League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In Bazunu’s place, it has been reported, Turkish keeper Irfan Can Egribayat would make the switch to England. It’s claimed he has a 1.5m euro buy-out clause in his current Goztepe contract.

Sport Republic have a 70-per-cent stake in the Turkish top-flight side. That could open the door for Egribayat to make the switch to England, once his loan stay at Fenerbahce comes to an end.

Bazunu’s time at St Mary’s has been far from plain sailing, with the Blues’ south coast rivals facing relegation from the Premier League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Indeed, the Republic of Ireland international has kept just four clean sheets in 32 top-flight outings as Southampton sit at the foot of the table - six points from safety. He had started every single league game for Saints until he was dropped by current manager Ruben Selles for their past two games.

Gavin Bazunu could leave Southampton this summer.

The stopper has often been referred to as ‘Agent Bazunu’ after playing a key role in the Saints’ potential drop to the Championship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The ex-Rochdale man made 44 league outings for Pompey last season, keeping 16 clean sheets.

After impressing in League One, the keeper returned to the Etihad Stadium before sealing his £15m move to Southampton, where he’s currently contracted until 2027.