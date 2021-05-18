Transfer gossip: Former Portsmouth left-back and January target staying at Birmingham | ex-Blues striker attracting interest after Gillingham decision | one-time target linked with Sheffield Wednesday

Here's what’s doing the rounds today so far in League One and elsewhere.

Championship Birmingham have triggered an option to keep left-back Steve Seddon at St Andrew’s. The former Pompey loanee, who was tracked by the Blues again in January, will remain at Brum having found himself back in favour following the appointment of Lee Bowyer as manager in March. Pompey will target a left-back this summer after Charlie Daniels’ contract was not renewed (Birmingham Live).

Gillingham have received enquiries for former Pompey striker John Akinde, who has been transfer listed by the Priestfield outfit following seven goals in 51 appearances for the Gills this season. The 31-year-old wants more security and game time after 25 of his 44 league appearances came as a substitute (Kent Messenger).

Former Pompey target Chuks Aneke is wanted by newly-relegated Sheffield Wednesday as the Owls look to return to the Championship at the first attempt.

The 27-year-old striker is set to leave Charlton on a free transfer following 17 goals from 62 appearances during his two-year stay at The Valley (Sheffield Star).

Ipswich and Charlton are keen on Sheffield Wednesday youngster Alex Hunt, who could be available on a free transfer (Sheffield Star).

One-time Pompey target Randall Williams is understood to be keen on a move away from Exeter City in order to be closer to London. The Grecians have seen the winger turn down a recent contract offer and he will be leaving the club this summer. (Devon Live).

Bristol Rovers captain Luke Leahy has left the Gas to join Shrewsbury on a free transfer. The wing-back was the Rovers captain and top scorer last season but couldn’t prevent Joey Barton’s side being relegated to League Two (Bristol Live).