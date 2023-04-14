News you can trust since 1877
Transfer gossip: Manchester City preparing raid on Portsmouth for teen starlet

Premier League giants Manchester City are on the trail of Pompey starlet Koby Mottoh, according to reports.

By Jordan Cross
Published 14th Apr 2023, 17:23 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Apr 2023, 17:26 BST

City are looking to land the academy prospect, who is making strong progress since arriving at Fratton Park.

Mottoh was named on the bench against Forest Green earlier this month - the third time he has done so this season.

The 16-year-old has bagged 13 goals for the academy this season from a wing-back position, as the first-year scholar makes promising development.

That’s after arriving at Fratton Park last summer, following a successful trial after being released by Arsenal.

Mottoh has also gained playing time in the Hampshire Senior Cup - and was on the scoresheet in the 5-2 Hampshire Senior Cup win over Southampton last October.

Another striker arrived in the 5-0 win over Andover New Street, before bagging in the 5-2 defeat at Bournemouth last month.

That form has now got City looking to take Mottoh into their academy set-up, according to Football Insider.

Koby Mottoh.Koby Mottoh.
