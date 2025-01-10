Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Another name has appeared on Pompey's ‘transfer radar’ - with detals of his release clause also being revealed.

Pompey are reportedly interested in signing Hearts and Australia midfielder midfielder Cammy Devlin.

That's according to our colleagues at the Edinburgh Evening News, who claim Devlin has a growing number of suitors that includes the Blues and MLS side New York City.

The EEN say it would cost Pompey just over £280,000 to trigger a release clause on the midfielder, who has four caps for the Australian national team. His contract at Tynecastle Park runs until 2026, having signed a new deal only four months ago. It is stated by the Evening News that Devlin is a player who Pompey have monitored for some time as they ‘search for a combative and energetic midfielder to aid their fight against relegation from the English Championship’.

Cameron Devlin plays for Australia just like Kusini Yengi. There's an Australian contingent at Fratton Park. | Getty Images

Cammy Devlin’s career to date

Devlin is 26-years-old, and for most of his career, he has played in Australia. He began his career with Sutherland Sharks, before later moving on to Western Sydney Wanderers. His other teams include Sydney FC, Wellington Phoenix and the Newcastle Jets - although he never played for the latter after Hearts bought him in 2021. Since arriving in Scotland, the 5”7” midfielder has gone on to make 130 appearances for Hearts, providing 11 assists and six goals.

This season, he's been a key member of their team, playing 28 matches in total across four competitions. Devlin has missed just three games this term, one of which was because of a suspension, with the Aussie currently on 11 booking for the campaingn to date. Neil Critchley, the head coach at Hearts, described him as an ‘infectious’ character, and recently discussed his energetic and combative style of play.

‘He's been terrific,’ said boss Critchley to the BBC in December.

‘Absolutely outstanding. He covers every blade of grass. The amount of tackles and regains and interceptions he makes is brilliant.

‘He's an infectious character. He's so positive. He plays on the front foot. He's a real competitor. I love his attitude and I love the way he plays the game. I'm delighted for him.’

Devlin is an international team-mate of striker Kusini Yengi, with the pair being named together in the same Socceroos squads before. Devlin has been in and out of the national side, though, since making his debut in September 2022 against New Zealand.

Pompey transfer latest

Devlin is the second midfielder in as many days to be linked with a move to Fratton Park. The name of Preston North End’s Ryan Ledson has also cropped up, but The News understands no official contact has been made for the 27-year-old.

Pompey are in the process of signing Isaac Hayden on a season-long loan deal from Newcastle United until the end of the season as they look to add depth to their engine room. Head coach has relied heavily on loanee Freddie Potts and Andre Dozzell in recent months, while skipper Marlon Pack fills in at centre-back. Owen Moxon has been used off the bench, but summer signing Abdoulaye Kamara looks like he’s well off the pace to start for the Blues.

Pompey are prioritising signings with Championship experience, or at least players who could make a big difference in their push for survival.

Devlin's links come at a time when there is reported interest in fellow Aussie Thomas Waddingham. As well as Kusini Yengi, the Socceroos’Jacob Farrell is also on the books at Pompey, but he’s been limited to just one Championship appearance due to injury.