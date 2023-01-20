Footballer Insider claim the 28-year-old is moving to Fratton Park until the end of the season.

It’s reported that Scottish Premiership duo Aberdeen and Dundee United were both keen on signing the former Hibs stopper.

However, Macey’s preferred option was to remain south of the border and join the Blues, who have unveiled John Mousinho as their new head coach today.

Pompey-linked goalkeeper Matt Macey Picture: David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

The former Bristol Rovers youngster has only been at Kenilworth Road since the summer, when he was signed from Hibs for an undisclosed fee.

Yet he’s made just once appearance for the Hatters as both former boss Nathan Jones and current Luton manager Rob Edwards have preferred American stopper Ethan Horvath.

Indeed, Macey has only been in one Luton match-day squad since mid-August, with his one and only outing coming against Newport in the EFL Cup on August 9.

Interest in a return to Scotland emerged after a successful 44-game stint at Hibs last term.

As well as the Easter Road outfit, the 6’7’ stopper has played for Plymouth and Accrington – loans moves from during his time at Arsenal, where he spent eight years following a £125,000 move from Arsenal.

Macey has an FA Cup winner’s medal after being named on the Gunners’ bench for their Wembley triumph over Chelsea in 2020.

