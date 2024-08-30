Transfer gossip: Portsmouth agree £500,000 deal to bring in emerging Fulham defender
The Blues are said to be on the verge of completing a £500,000 permanent deal for the Scotland under-21 international on deadline day.
Pompey are pushing to bring in the Londoner, who has yet to make a senior appearance at Craven Cottage, but was touted for a move to Italian giants AC Milan this summer.
A number of options were being explored going into deadline day, with Ipswich’s George Edmundson a strong consideration - though he is set to join Middlesbrough.
There was also a strong feeling from within the football department bringing in young player with the ability to be developed should be explored
And Bowat certainly fits the bill on that front, with the likes of Charlton previously keen on the player and Scottish side Aberdeen also said to have agreed a £500,000 deal with Fulham two weeks ago.
AC Milan were said to be keen last month and had Bowat earmarked for a berth in their B team.
Bowat has picked up playing time in Holland with Dutch side FC Den Bosch and then had a loan spell with Austrian outfit TSV Hartberg, making 29 appearances.
The Sun reports Pompey have agreed a deal which would include a 50 per cent sell-on clause for the Cottagers, in the event of Bowat being sold in future.
