That’s according to Fooball Insider, who claim both the Blues and Lincoln have followed up initial interest in the Wales Under-21 international’s availability as they look to bolster their forward ranks in the January transfer window.

It’s no secret that Pompey boss Danny Cowley is keen to add to his options up front next month.

Current striking choices George Hirst (2), John Marquis (4) and Ellis Harrison (4) have a combined goal tally of just 10 so far this season – leaving the Blues as League One’s joint-seventh-lowest scorers.

And if he can, then it appears he has a player already lined up in Cullen who could potentially fit the bill for him over the second half of the season – if interest from Lincoln can also be overcome.

The 22-year-old has featured 13 times for Championship Swansea this season, starting four games in the second tier and registering eight substitute appearances in the division.

He’s yet to get off the mark, though, in all competitions and has seen himself used less frequently in recent weeks under new boss Russell Martin.

Swansea forward Liam Cullen, centre Picture: Dan Istitene/Getty Images

That has opened up the possibility of a loan move away from the Liberty Stadium as the 14th-placed Swans also look at ways of freeing up space in their squad and boosting their own options next month.

In total, Cullen has made 37 appearances for the Welsh outfit after coming through their youth ranks.

As well as Pompey and Lincoln, Football Insider report that MK Dons, Fleetwood and Cheltenham have also shown an interest in the forward.