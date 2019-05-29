Have your say

Pompey have been linked with a move for Cork City defender Sean McLoughlin.

According to the Irish Independent, ‘a queue’ of Football League sides are chasing the former Republic of Ireland under-21 international.

Pompey boss Kenny Jackett. Picture: Joe Pepler

It’s reported the Rebel Army are set to lose the 22-year-old.

Championship outfit Preston are said to have eyed up a move for McLoughlin in January but were put off by the 250,000 euros price tag.

But with the centre-back out of contract at the end of the League of Ireland season in November, that figure will likely decrease.

Along with North End, Pompey have apparently been running the rule over McLoughlin, who has made 22 appearances for Cork this term.

Boss Kenny Jackett is targeting a central defender this summer with Jack Whatmough on the treatment table with a knee injury until December.

Prized-asset Matt Clarke is also set to leave Fratton Park.

Outgoing Bristol Rovers skipper Tom Lockyer is on the Blues’ radar.

Pompey have built up a decent relationship with Cork.

They played a pre-season friendly at Turner’s Cross last summer, while striker Dan Smith had a loan at the Irish outfit.

Jackett dipped into the Eire market 12 months ago to purchase Ronan Curtis from Derry City.

The Blues also looked at Kieran Sadlier at Cork before he moved to Doncaster Rovers.