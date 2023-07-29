Both knew they had a battle on their hands to land the former Huddersfield loanee, with interest coming from both home, in particular Reading, and abroad.

Now that fight for his services appears to be heading for a negative conclusion, with reports that Eredivisie side FC Volendam are closing in on Anjorin.

Indeed, according to Twitter handle @InsideVolendam, Matthias Kohler’s side have won the race for his signature, posting: ‘FC Volendam has finally received Tino Anjorin, the 21-year-old attacking midfielder comes over from Chelsea on a rental basis’.

At present, neither Chelsea or Volendam have announced any arrangement. There’s no indication of such a move on Anjorin’s social media accounts either.

However, The News will seek clarity when speaking to Mousinho after today’s pre-season friendly against Bristol City at Fratton Park.

The Blues have made 12 summer signings to date but have earmarked room in their budget for a No8/10 attacking midfielder.