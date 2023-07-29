News you can trust since 1877
Transfer gossip: Portsmouth and Reading face Tino Anjorin disappointment as Chelsea midfielder opts for Eredivisie move

Pompey’s hopes of landing Chelsea youngster Tino Anjorin look set to end in disappointment.
By Mark McMahon
Published 29th Jul 2023, 12:31 BST- 1 min read

The Blues were keen to bring the attacking midfielder to Fratton Park, with boss head coach John Mousinho and his assistant, Jon Harley, huge admirers of the 21-year-old.

Both knew they had a battle on their hands to land the former Huddersfield loanee, with interest coming from both home, in particular Reading, and abroad.

Now that fight for his services appears to be heading for a negative conclusion, with reports that Eredivisie side FC Volendam are closing in on Anjorin.

Indeed, according to Twitter handle @InsideVolendam, Matthias Kohler’s side have won the race for his signature, posting: ‘FC Volendam has finally received Tino Anjorin, the 21-year-old attacking midfielder comes over from Chelsea on a rental basis’.

At present, neither Chelsea or Volendam have announced any arrangement. There’s no indication of such a move on Anjorin’s social media accounts either.

However, The News will seek clarity when speaking to Mousinho after today’s pre-season friendly against Bristol City at Fratton Park.

The Blues have made 12 summer signings to date but have earmarked room in their budget for a No8/10 attacking midfielder.

Anjorin was on their wanted list. Now Mousinho and sporting director Rich Hughes could be forced to revise their plans if reports emerging from the Netherlands prove correct.

