Pompey are in the hunt for Chelsea attacker Tino Anjorin. Picture: Naomi Baker/Getty Images

John Mousinho believes their search for a new goalkeeper is almost concluded, with a deal potentially going through on Wednesday.

In addition, the Blues are in the hunt for Chelsea attacker Tino Anjorin, who is also interesting Reading and Eredivisie team FC Volendam.

The 21-year-old, who hails from Poole, has previously been on loan at Huddersfield and Lokomotiv Moscow, while worked with assistant head coach Jon Harley in the Stamford Bridge Academy.

Mousinho has acknowledged Pompey’s admiration for Anjorin, who is available on a season-long loan.

But the Blues’ head coach admits nothing is yet decided, with others inevitably also in contention.

Mousinho told The News: ‘Tino is an excellent player and obviously we know about him because of the connection with John (Harley).

‘I think he is going to have quite a few options and, if we’re one of them, that would be great for us – but it’s more of a wait and see for us at the moment with Tino.

‘There is no timeframe (for a decision) at the moment, we are not looking at weeks, hopefully we’re looking at days, but it’s not for us to dictate to Chelsea how that one goes.

‘If Chelsea do decide to let him out then hopefully we’ll like to be in the mix.

‘He’s an excellent player, has a lot of quality, can break through lines and he has played in the Premier League. He brings a bit of that quality and, if he can add consistency to his game, then probably something a bit special and different.

‘Hopefully we’ll know within the next couple of days.

‘The goalkeeper is going to be wrapped up, probably Wednesday, it’s in its final stages. Once we have done that then that position is ticked off.

‘Possibly we can have both by the end of the week, we’ll see how they develop.

‘If the goalkeeper’s done then we’ll see what the final position is and then go from there.’

Ben Stevenson’s 27th-minute own goal settled matters in a disappointing display from the Blues following Saturday’s goal glut against Crawley.

Mousinho added: ‘It was a really good run out. A few of the players had a lot more minutes than they’ve had in the past few weeks, so it was stepping up again in terms of fitness.

‘In terms of the result, it was probably about right, Wimbledon deserved it, we didn’t do quite enough.

‘We had quite a few chances in the second half and couldn’t really convert anything, yet it’s a pretty good bump in the road for us.

