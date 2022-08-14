Transfer gossip: Portsmouth eye raids for ex-Chelsea man and Charlton Athletic's former Wigan Athletic midfielder

And Danny Cowley is also running the rule over Charlton’s Alex Gilbey, according to reports.
The Blues boss is keen to offload Ryan Tunnicliffe before the close of the summer window, as he finds himself down the Fratton pecking order.
And Cowley is said to be keen to bring in McCormick to strengthen his additions in the middle of the park, with Bristol Rovers also keen.
The former Chelsea youngster has made 47 appearances for the Wombles and bagged eight goals since leaving Stamford Bridge last year.
Meanwhile, Gilbey is said to be interesting Cowley who is up for sale at Charlton.
New Addicks boss Ben Garner has added Jack Payne and Conor McGrandles to his central options, and is open to letting Gilbey depart.
The former Wigan man has made 66 appearances and bagged six goals at The Valley since moving to south London two years ago.
And, according to transfer gossip journalist, Alan Nixon, Pompey are eyeing both men as they complete their summer transfer business.
Cowley has signed 11 players to date in his summer overhaul, with Marlon Pack and Tom Lowery bolstering his powerful midfield options.