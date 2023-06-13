Football Insider have revealed the Blues are keeping close tabs on his situation and are said to have been in contact with the Cherries.

The report claims the Premier League outfit are willing to let the 21-year-old depart on a permanent basis this summer after falling down the pecking order.

Saydee is believed to be out of contract this summer after penning an extension at the Vitality Stadium until June 2023.

News of Pompey’s interest comes 12 months after Saydee spent time on trial at Fratton Park under Danny Cowley. The striker made two appearances for the Blues in pre-season against the Hawks and Gosport before the head coach turned his attentions elsewhere.

Despite Pompey instead pursuing other options, the front man would still make a switch to League One - joining Shrewsbury on loan.

This saw him net seven goals in 35 league outings for the Salop, helping them to a 12th placed finish under Steve Cotterill.

After coming through the ranks at Reading, Saydee made the switch to Bournemouth in 2018. He has since made six outings for the Cherries in all competitions, scoring one goal and providing one assist.

Christian Saydee.

Now the striker could be making a permanent return to the third tier this summer with the Blues reportedly expressing their interest.

John Mousinho has made it clear he wants two new additions to his forward line as he looks to assemble his promotion-contending side.

With Colby Bishop the head coach’s first-choice option, the Blues boss is looking to add a young, exciting striker as well as a ‘wildcard’ option.

Sam Smith was linked earlier in the summer but Pompey have since cooled their interest, while Larne front man Lee Bonis was quickly ruled out before the campaign’s conclusion.