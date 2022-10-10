The Blues are said to be among a swathe of sides watching the Notts County front man after an explosive start to the season.

Langstaff has been tearing it up in the National League this term for the Magpies, and already has an outstanding 15 goals to his name from 13 league appearances.

That comes off the back of hitting 32 goals in the National League North last season,

Langstaff’s predatory finishing is said to have seen a host of scouts making their way to Meadow Lane to check on his progress.

It’s been an ascent through the non-league game for the marksman, with stints with likes of York, Blyth Spartans and Bradford PA - before getting a move to the fifth tier in the summer.

His goal haul has helped Notts County to the top of the National League after 13 game, in front of Wrexham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Non-league hot shot Macaulay Langstaff. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Notts County lost Kyle Wooton to Stockport in the summer, with the 25-year-old heavily linked with Pompey and Danny Cowley watching the player on a number of occasions.

Luke Williams may now face a battle to keep another of his strikers, with it looking increasingly likely Langstaff will progress into the Football League.

Pompey aren’t awash with striking options, with the Colby Bishop the only out-and-out front man who belongs to thee after signing from Accrington Stanley for £500,000 in the summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dane Scarlett has impressed while on loan from Spurs with Joe Pigott offering able assistance after arriving on a temporary deal from Ipswich.

Pompey have made it clear they are looking to employ a policy of bringing in young players who can be developed as assets and improve their resale value.

Danny Cowley has also stressed he is keen to look through the non-league game to bring in players who fit that profile, as well as looking to players released from Premier League academies.

That will be part of Richard Hughes’ far-reaching remit after he was named as the club’s new sporting director at the end of last month.