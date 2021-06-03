Football Insider claim Danny Cowley is keen on the former Burnley youth prospect who is set to depart Perth Glory on a free transfer.

The 24-year-old has apparently rejected offers to stay at the A League outfit – prompting interest from the League One trio.

The Blues are on the lookout for midfield reinforcements following Andy Cannon’s departure and the impending exits of Tom Naylor and Ben Close.

Loanees George Byers and Harvey White have also left Fratton Park and returned to their parent clubs following the conclusion of the 2020-21 season.

Despite representing Australia at under-23 level and being born in Botswana, Wilson holds a British passport – meaning red tape following Brexit would not get in the way of any move back to England.

The midfielder moved to Oz as a 19-year-old in 2016 after coming through the ranks at Burnley.

He never made a first-team appearance at Turf Moor, but forged a career for himself in Australia, helping Glory win the 2018-19 A League.

Brandon Wilson in action for Perth Glory against Brisbane Roar this season. Picture: Paul Kane/Getty Images

This season, Wilson has featured 16 times for Richard Garcia’s side, scoring once, with the majority of those appearances coming from the bench.