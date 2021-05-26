Transfer gossip: Portsmouth in race with League One rivals Sunderland and Charlton Athletic for QPR defender Todd Kane
Pompey are keen on QPR defender Todd Kane, according to reports.
The Blues are said to be looking at the right-back along with Charlton and Sunderland.
Kane is out of favour at Loftus Road under Mark Warburton and has a year remaining on his existing agreement.
And he’s a player who is on Danny Cowley’s lengthy shopping list, according to London Football News.
The 27-year-old picked up a seven game ban, however, earlier this month for using abusive language ‘referencing nationality or ethnicity’ towards Brentford’s Sergi Canos.
Kane didn’t start a game for the Championship over the season’s finale, having just two sub outings since his last start in March.
The former Chelsea trainee has picked up Championship experience and playing time in Holland in a vast array of loan spells in his career.
Kane has been to Preston, Blackburn, Bristol City and Nottingham Forest, as well as playing for NEC Nijmegen and FC Groningen in the Eredivisie.
Blues boss is looking to carry out an overhaul of his Pompey squad this summer.
He does have contracted options in the right-back area, however, with Callum Johnson, James Bolton and Haji Mnoga.
A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron
The News has launched a subscription offer which gives you unlimited access to all of our Pompey coverage, starting at less than 14p a day.
You can subscribe here to get the latest news from Fratton Park - and to support our local team of expert Pompey writers.