Transfer gossip: Portsmouth in race with League One rivals Sunderland and Charlton Athletic for QPR defender Todd Kane

The Blues are said to be looking at the right-back along with Charlton and Sunderland.

Kane is out of favour at Loftus Road under Mark Warburton and has a year remaining on his existing agreement.

And he’s a player who is on Danny Cowley’s lengthy shopping list, according to London Football News.

The 27-year-old picked up a seven game ban, however, earlier this month for using abusive language ‘referencing nationality or ethnicity’ towards Brentford’s Sergi Canos.

Kane didn’t start a game for the Championship over the season’s finale, having just two sub outings since his last start in March.

The former Chelsea trainee has picked up Championship experience and playing time in Holland in a vast array of loan spells in his career.

Todd Kane and Marcus Harness

Kane has been to Preston, Blackburn, Bristol City and Nottingham Forest, as well as playing for NEC Nijmegen and FC Groningen in the Eredivisie.

Blues boss is looking to carry out an overhaul of his Pompey squad this summer.

He does have contracted options in the right-back area, however, with Callum Johnson, James Bolton and Haji Mnoga.

