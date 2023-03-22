Transfer gossip: Portsmouth in race with Lincoln City, Swindon Town, Doncaster Rovers & Co to land Hibs teen star

The Blues are among a stack of clubs tracking the Scottish teenager, according to reports.

Doncaster, Lincoln, Swindon, Fleetwood, MK Dons and Crawley are others who are said to be trailing the talent, who has picked up age-group honours for his country.

According to The Real EFL, that is likely to manifest into approaches being made for the 18-year-old this summer.

Laidlaw has yet to make a senior appearance at Easter Road, but has caught the eye in European competition for his club – and has bagged for the club’s under-20 side in the Scottish Challenge Cup against Brechin.

He took part in the Algarve Cup last November, where he hit the back of the net against Braga, West Sydney All-Stars and US outfit Soccer Universities, as well as featuring against Porto and Benfica.

Laidlaw also caught the eye for Hibs in the Uefa Youth League for Hibs where his performance against Borussia Dortmund earned plaudits, in an eventual 2-1 loss for his outfit last month.

Pompey are looking to build their recruitment of young talent this summer, following the arrival of new sporting director Richard Hughes.

Pompey have been linked with Hibs teenage striker Ethan Laidlaw. (Photo by Ewan Bootman / SNS Group)

Hughes has enjoyed early success, bringing in Ryley Towler from Bristol City - with the central defender shining after being thrown straight into the first-team picture.

Pompey have also hugely expanded their scouting department, when it comes to identifying academy talent.

Owners Tornante have made it clear they are looking to to operate a model of funding moves for young players, who can be developed and their transfer value improved at Fratton Park.

That is expected to see a shift towards bringing younger players into the senior set-up this summer.

New boss John Mousinho has explained that’s a policy he’s firmly in support of, following his January arrival as Danny Cowley’s successor.

